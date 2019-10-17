Loading articles...

Veteran Democrat Maloney to take over Cummings panel for now

WASHINGTON — A veteran House Democrat from New York City will for now take over the House committee that the late Rep. Elijah Cummings chaired.

Carolyn Maloney will serve as acting chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee until Democrats choose a permanent chair at an undetermined future date.

That’s according to a senior Democratic leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

Maloney has served in Congress since 1993.

Cummings was a Maryland Democrat whose committee has had a leading role in the House’s impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Cummings died Thursday of complications from long-running health problems. He was 68.

Alan Fram, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:46 AM
EB 403 east of Erin Mills, right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Winston Churchill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 10 minutes ago
As of 10am Oct 17, gusts up to 69km/hr #Toronto YYZ. Watch out for falling tree branches AND leaves 🍁🍂 Wind will di…
Latest Weather
Read more