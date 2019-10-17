Loading articles...

Utah leaders ask park service to reconsider allowing ATVs

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah community leaders have asked the National Park Service to reconsider allowing off-road vehicles inside the parks.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that elected Grand County leaders passed a resolution Tuesday to ask park officials to reevaluate the order.

Mayors from Moab and Castle Valley say allowing all-terrain vehicles in the parks would have a negative effect on the visitor experience and resource and wildlife protection.

Some residents say Utah parks illegally discriminated against all-terrain vehicles by arbitrarily favouring Jeeps, four-wheel-drive pickups, dirt bikes and other vehicles capable of going off road.

Park officials say each state park was ordered to allow off-road vehicles on roads open to conventional vehicles by Nov. 1 but upheld a strict ban on off-road use.

Park officials were not immediately available for comment.

