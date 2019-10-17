Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Utah leaders ask park service to reconsider allowing ATVs
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 1:23 pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah community leaders have asked the National Park Service to reconsider allowing off-road vehicles inside the parks.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that elected Grand County leaders passed a resolution Tuesday to ask park officials to reevaluate the order.
Mayors from Moab and Castle Valley say allowing all-terrain vehicles in the parks would have a negative effect on the visitor experience and resource and wildlife protection.
Some residents say Utah parks illegally discriminated against all-terrain vehicles by arbitrarily favouring Jeeps, four-wheel-drive pickups, dirt bikes and other vehicles capable of going off road.
Park officials say each state park was ordered to allow off-road vehicles on roads open to conventional vehicles by Nov. 1 but upheld a strict ban on off-road use.
Park officials were not immediately available for comment.
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com
The Associated Press
