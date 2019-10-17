US home construction fell 9.4% last month

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
In this Sept. 3, 2019 photo a for sale sign, right, rests in front of a newly constructed home, in Norwood, Mass. On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in September. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
WASHINGTON — U.S. home building fell last month, driven by a sharp decline in the construction of new apartments.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that housing starts dropped 9.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.26 million. The construction of new apartments plunged 28.3% to an annual pace of 327,000.
On a brighter note, single-family home building ticked up 0.3% to an annual rate of 918,000. Single-family construction typically creates more jobs than apartment units.
September’s drop comes after overall home building, fueled by lower mortgage rates, reached a 12-year high in August. Sales of existing homes rose to a 17-month high that month and sales of new homes jumped.
Building permits, a measure of future construction, slipped 2.7% in September to 1.39 million.