Loading articles...

Union Pacific: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.56 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $2.22.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.52 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.62 billion.

Union Pacific shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
EB 403 east of Erin Mills, right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Winston Churchill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:37 AM
Gusts at #Toronto Pearson at 55km/hr and close to that downtown too (as of 7:30am Oct17) Gusts at times today to 70…
Latest Weather
Read more