UN: September deadliest for civilians in Yemen but new hope
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 5:33 pm EDT
U.N. officials say September was the deadliest month for civilians in war-torn Yemen this year, though violence has lessened recently and there are signs of hope.
U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths cautioned Thursday in a video briefing to the Security Council that the hopeful signs “are fragile.”
He noted the reduction of violence in Yemen’s mainly rebel-controlled north is very recent. And he said that while there is “a tenuous calm” in the south’s main city of Aden, the situation in that region remains “volatile.”
But, he said, there is “a growing generosity of spirit between the parties,” including the freeing of some prisoners.
U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the council that “September was the deadliest month for civilians so far this year, with reports of 388 killed or injured.”
