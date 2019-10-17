UN: Afghan insurgents responsible for most 2019 casualties

KABUL — A new U.N. report says civilians are dying in record numbers in Afghanistan’s increasingly brutal war, noting that more civilians died in July than in any previous one-month period since the U.N. began keeping statistics.

The report released Thursday says that for the first time this year insurgents were responsible for more casualties than U.S. and pro-government forces.

Tadamichi Yamamoto, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan, said neither side is doing enough to protect civilians.

The report said 2,563 civilians were killed and 5,676 were wounded in the first nine months of this year. Insurgents were responsible for 62 per cent. July to September were the deadliest months so far this year.

In recent weeks efforts have stepped up to restart talks to end Afghanistan’s 18- year war.

The Associated Press