UK's Prince William, Kate see Pakistani cultural hub Lahore

In this photo released by Press Information Department, Mmembers of Kalash community greet Britain's Prince William, center, and his wife Kate with traditional caps during their visit to Bumburate Valley, an area of Pakistan's northern Chitral district, Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019. Britain's Prince William and wife Kate traveled to Pakistan's scenic northern mountains and glaciers, drawing attention to the challenges of climate change in the South Asian nation, where glaciers are melting at a fast pace. (Press Information Department via AP)

LAHORE, Pakistan — Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate are touring Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, where they will visit a cancer hospital previously visited by William’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

The hospital was started by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose first wife Jemima Goldsmith was a friend of the late princess.

The royal couple played cricket with children and members of Pakistan’s cricket team at the National Cricket Academy. Their day began with a birthday party at a charitable organization, SOS Children’s Village, and they’ll also visit the historic Badshahi mosque.

Since arriving, the royal couple have been advocates for girls’ education, visiting a girl’s school in Islamabad. They addressed climate change while in Pakistan’s northern region, where glaciers are melting at an alarming rate.

They return home Friday.

The Associated Press

