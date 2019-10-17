Loading articles...

Toronto stock market edges higher, while U.S. stocks move up; loonie up

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown on June 28, 2013. The financial sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading while the health-care sector, which includes the big names in the cannabis sector, also climbed higher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher as gains in the materials sector offset losses in the financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.96 points at 16,433.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.66 points at 27,039.64. The S&P 500 index was up 10.25 points at 2,999.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.27 points at 8,151.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.13 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down 38 cents at US$52.98 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 4.3 cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,495.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$2.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

ac?

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
There is a vehicle fire at Don Mills and O'Connor. WB O'Connor is jammed from west of Woodbine. SB Don Mills is slo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:19 AM
As of 10am Oct 17, gusts up to 69km/hr #Toronto YYZ. Watch out for falling tree branches AND leaves 🍁🍂 Wind will di…
Latest Weather
Read more