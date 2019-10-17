Loading articles...

The Latest: Probe after Chicago chief found lying in car

FILE--In this March 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference in Chicago. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, Johnson said he has asked the department to conduct an internal investigation on himself after he was found lying down in a car. A passerby found Johnson early Thursday, and called 911. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers checked on Johnson's well-being and didn't observe any signs of impairment. Johnson drove himself home. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

CHICAGO — The Latest on Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson being found lying in car (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has asked the department to investigate his actions after he was found lying down in a car near his home.

A passerby called 911 early Thursday after finding Johnson in a car parked near a stop sign. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Johnson indicated he parked his car after feeling lightheaded. Officers checked on Johnson’s well-being and didn’t observe any signs of impairment. Johnson drove himself to his nearby home.

Guglielmi says Johnson requested the investigation because he believes officers and the superintendent “ought to be held to the highest standard.”

The 59-year-old Johnson underwent kidney transplant surgery in August 2017. Guglielmi said Johnson visited a doctor earlier this week regarding a medication change and revealed he felt exhausted.

___

5:10 p.m.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he has asked the department to conduct an internal investigation on himself after he was found lying down in a car.

A passerby found Johnson early Thursday and called 911. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers checked on Johnson’s well-being and didn’t observe any signs of impairment. Johnson drove himself home.

Guglielmi says Johnson requested the investigation because he believes officers and the superintendent “ought to be held to the highest standard.”

The 59-year-old Johnson underwent kidney transplant surgery in August 2017. His son Daniel was the donor.

Guglielmi said Johnson visited a doctor earlier this week regarding a medication change. He said the superintendent on Wednesday expressed concerns about feeling exhausted.

The Associated Press

