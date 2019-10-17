Loading articles...

Survivors sue German manager over fatal Brazil dam collapse

BERLIN — Five relatives of people killed in a devastating dam collapse in Brazil are suing a manager of Germany company TUeV Sued that was involved in inspecting the structure.

German news site Spiegel Online reported Thursday that criminal complaints were submitted against a manager and a lawyer, as well as an administrative complaint against the company itself.

Munich prosecutors said the complaint accuses the unnamed manager of bribery, negligence related to the dam collapse and negligent homicide through inaction. The lawyer is accused of negligence through failed oversight.

At least 240 people died when the dam at a mine operated by Brazilian company Vale collapsed Jan. 25, flooding the city of Brumadinho with mud.

German news agency dpa quoted TUeV Sued as saying it remains committed to investigating the cause of the tragedy and will continue to co-operate with authorities in Brazil and Germany.

The Associated Press

