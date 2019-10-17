Loading articles...

Suburban Houston man shot dead during break-in at his home

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Investigators say a 29-year-old man has been shot dead by intruders who broke into his suburban Houston home.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe was killed early Wednesday morning at his home in Cinco Ranch, a community 26 miles (42 kilometres) west of Houston.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said Estorffe told a 911 operator that someone had broken a window in the back of his house. The man confronted the two intruders and was shot. The intruders then fled.

Nehls said he Estorffe didn’t appear to be armed. His wife and two young children were not injured.

Relatives said on social media that Estorffe was an Australian native. No arrests have been made, and investigators haven’t established a motive.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 403 ramp to the QEW in Oakville.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Winds still gusting to 50 km/hr at @TorontoPearson
Latest Weather
Read more