Loading articles...

Former St. Michael's College student to go to trial on sex assault charges

Last Updated Oct 17, 2019 at 1:08 pm EDT

St. Michael's College School is shown in Toronto on Nov. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A former student at a prestigious Toronto private school who’s accused of sexually assaulting another student is scheduled to go to trial next March.

The teen, who went to St. Michael’s College School, faces charges that include gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon related to two alleged incidents on campus last year.

Police launched an investigation after discovering an alleged sexual assault on the campus of the all-boys Catholic institution had been captured on video and shared on social media.

Detectives eventually laid charges against seven teens in relation to three incidents — two sexual assaults and one assault — involving members of one of the school’s football teams.

Three former students pleaded guilty this month to one count of sex assault with a weapon and one count of assault with a weapon, and one of them pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

Another teen had his charges dropped in the summer and the cases of the other two students have also concluded, although the Ministry of the Attorney General has not said what those two conclusions were.

Related Stories

3 teens charged in St. Michael's College sex assault case plead guiltyCases against two St. Mike's students accused in alleged sex assaults concludedBullying still a 'systemic' issue at St. Michael's College School: report
|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

HLo

I wouldn’t be surprised one or few of them have the big names lawyer like Greenspan representing them. Their parents can afford that type of lawyers.

October 17, 2019 at 1:33 pm
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: SB 404 app. Hwy 7.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:19 AM
As of 10am Oct 17, gusts up to 69km/hr #Toronto YYZ. Watch out for falling tree branches AND leaves 🍁🍂 Wind will di…
Latest Weather
Read more