Loading articles...

Soldotna High senior dies in morning highway car crash

SOLDOTNA, Alaska — A senior at Soldotna High School died in a morning car crash.

KSRM-radio reports Macie Schroeder-Dalebout died when her vehicle rolled on the Sterling Highway.

The crash occurred in icy conditions at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Mile 100.5. The crash was one of several on area roads.

Alaska State Troopers say Schroeder-Dalebout was the only person in the vehicle.

Soldotna High principal Tony Graham sent messages to parents advising them that counsellors would be available for students.

___

Information from: KSRM-AM, http://www.radiokenai.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. the 427 - pylon removed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 PM
The gusty NW winds today are as a result of being on the backside of an intense low pressure system affecting the e…
Latest Weather
Read more