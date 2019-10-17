Loading articles...

Singer Gretchen Wilson forced to leave New Mexico hotel

FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Country singer Gretchen Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room.

Police spokesman Dan Trujillo says she and her team left voluntarily.

Wilson took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to criticize the hotel.

According to the “Redneck Woman” singer, she got to her room at 12:30 a.m. and was reprimanded for talking.

She says she was later kicked out “for no reason.”

In a 911 call, a hotel employee said Wilson’s volume level for talking was the equivalent of yelling.

A representative for Wilson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

