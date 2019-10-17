Arrest made after woman allegedly sexually assaulted by ride share driver

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her ride share driver over the weekend.

It was reported that on Sunday a woman ordered a ride home after a night out.

The ride share driver picked her up from the area of Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue and, a short while later, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

On Monday, Ghulam Qadir, of Toronto, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.