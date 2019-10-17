Loading articles...

San Diego woman living in van gives up all 300 of her rats

SAN DIEGO — A woman living in a van in San Diego with her pet rats has agreed to give them up — all 300 of them.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the San Diego Humane Society went to the woman’s van near Del Mar on Oct. 8.

Authorities found rats had clawed into upholstery, burrowed into the seats and gnawed the engine wiring.

Capt. Danee Cook says the woman wasn’t hoarding the animals — she’d started with just two pet rats. But rats can give birth every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter.

Cook says the woman acknowledged things had gotten out of control.

Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption.

The woman, meanwhile, has found a new place to stay.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Leslie in collectors - 3 left lanes blocked for construction. Collectors very slow from Leslie to the DVP. Express moving well.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:48 PM
Winds still gusting to 50 km/hr at @TorontoPearson
Latest Weather
Read more