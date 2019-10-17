Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pre-harvest prevention key to avoiding future food recalls, experts say
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 3:45 pm EDT
A man walks by a truck outside of Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A large recall of raw beef and veal products continued to expand this week with Canada's food watchdog issuing safety warnings about dozens of items sold at restaurants and retail outlets including Walmart and the gourmet food chain Pusateri's. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
Food safety experts say pre-harvest prevention methods such as vaccines could help stop food safety recalls such as the one currently underway.
Nearly 700 beef and veal products have been recalled in Canada in recent weeks due to possible E. coli contamination — though no linked illnesses have been reported, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
University of Guelph professor Lawrence Goodridge says new food safety legislation that came into effect early this year has increased the CFIA’s investigative ability and led to more recalls.
Professor Keith Warriner says rapid-testing technology and pressure to test from retailers has also boosted the number of recalls in Canada.
Both say developing pre-harvest prevention methods could help reduce the number of future recalls.
Some in the industry are working on cattle vaccines to prevent the spread of E. coli while others have been working to figure out how to use bacterial phages to decrease the risk of bacteria on animals for slaughter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.