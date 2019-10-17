Loading articles...

Police: Toddler finds mom's gun, accidentally shoots self

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police in central Indiana say a toddler found his mother’s unsecured gun while she was out of the room and accidentally shot himself to death.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a home outside Mooresville, about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Indianapolis.

The department identified the child as 2-year-old Anthony Jones of Indianapolis.

Deputies say his mother, 26-year-old Stephanie Jones, told them she had gone to the bathroom while her son was watching television, heard a gunshot and ran back to find him lying on the floor with a fatal head injury. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s father wasn’t home at the time. The family was housesitting for relatives.

The death remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

