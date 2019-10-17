Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Person of interest in girl's abduction freed on bond
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 5:28 pm EDT
This undated photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (FBI via AP)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person of interest in the abduction of a 3-year-old Alabama girl has been released from jail after being arrested on unrelated charges.
Al.com reports 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail early Thursday. His bond was set at $500,000 on seven child pornography charges.
Stallworth and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Derrick Irisha Brown, were arrested Sunday after police released surveillance images of the SUV believed to be involved in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s abduction Saturday outside at a birthday party. Stallworth has not been charged with any crime in connection with the child’s disappearance.
Meanwhile, WIAT-TV reports the Jefferson County Commission has approved $8,000 to be added to the $20,000 CrimeStoppers reward for information in the case. With the addition of a $5,000 reward from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the rewards total $33,000.