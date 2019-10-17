Loading articles...

Pelosi on that photo: Trump 'didn't like' her questions

In this photo released by the White House, President Donald Trump, center right, meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, standing left, Congressional leadership and others, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via AP)

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has an explanation for that moment in a widely-shared photo of her standing and pointing at President Donald Trump across the Cabinet room table in the White House.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that Trump simply “didn’t like” her commentary on Syria and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the picture, Pelosi is standing and pointing to Trump, who appears to be speaking to her. Neither looks pleased.

Pelosi says the photo was taken just before Democrats walked out of that Wednesday meeting and “at that moment, I was probably saying, all roads lead to Putin.” Pelosi said she tussled with Trump over Syria.

Trump tweeted the photo to mock “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown.” Pelosi promptly posted it atop her Twitter page as a snapshot of strength.

Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press

