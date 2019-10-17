Loading articles...

Opposition protests suspend Hong Kong assembly session

A security officer tries to stop pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin from climbing on a desk as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves a question and answer session with lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has again been forced from the legislative chamber because of protests by opposition members following a bloody attack on a leader of the nearly 5-month-old protest movement.

Pro-democracy lawmakers shouted and waved placards depicting Lam with bloodied hands, prompting their removal by guards and the suspension of proceedings Thursday.

A day earlier, Lam was forced to abandon an annual policy address in the chamber, later delivering it by television.

Disruption in the chamber and the attack Wednesday night on Jimmy Sham by assailants wielding hammers and knives marked the latest dramatic turn in the unrest that has rocked the city since June. Protesters and police have both deployed levels of violence unseen since the former British colony reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Associated Press

