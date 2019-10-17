Loading articles...

Man dies from injuries sustained in North York shooting

Last Updated Oct 17, 2019 at 9:07 pm EDT

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.(FILE/CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend)

A man in his 30s is dead after being shot multiple times in North York.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots in a parking lot of a building the area of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that they heard multiple shots and that there may have been more than one shooter.

Police say when they arrived on scene the victim had been taken to hospital by friends with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no suspect description at this time but police say a “white” vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 403 ramp to the QEW in Oakville.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Winds still gusting to 50 km/hr at @TorontoPearson
Latest Weather
Read more