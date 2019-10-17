Man dies from injuries sustained in North York shooting

A man in his 30s is dead after being shot multiple times in North York.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots in a parking lot of a building the area of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that they heard multiple shots and that there may have been more than one shooter.

Police say when they arrived on scene the victim had been taken to hospital by friends with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no suspect description at this time but police say a “white” vehicle was seen fleeing the area.