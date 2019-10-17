Loading articles...

Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavours for e-cigarettes

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, the company announced it will voluntarily stop selling its fruit and dessert-flavored vaping pods. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON — Juul Labs will stop selling fruit and dessert flavours for its electronic cigarettes.

The voluntary step announced Thursday is the company’s latest concession as it tries to weather a political backlash blaming its flavoured-nicotine products for hooking a generation of teenagers.

The move is unlikely to satisfy the company’s critics. Juul will continue selling its most popular flavours: mint and menthol. Those products account for more than 60% of Juul’s retail sales, according to analysts. They are also the most popular flavours among teens.

The flavoured pods affected by the announcement are mango, crème, fruit and cucumber.

Those flavours account for about 10% of the company’s sales and were only available on its website. Juul pulled the flavours out of stores last November.

The Associated Press

