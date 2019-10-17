Loading articles...

IMF head says more needed to boost growth than US-China deal

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund’s new leader says a trade truce between the United States and China could trim expected losses to the world economy but won’t be enough to produce strong global growth.

Before last week’s tentative trade agreement, the IMF had estimated that higher trade tariffs would mean eight-tenths of a percentage point of lost economic input by the end of next year. The IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, now says a new estimate that factors in the U.S.-China deal slightly reduces that lost input, to a still-significant 0.6%.

She says more must be done by the world’s two biggest economies to resolve their disputes, and all countries must try to overhaul trade rules.

She says “our hope is to move from a trade truce to a trade peace.”

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: SB 404 app. Hwy 7.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:19 AM
As of 10am Oct 17, gusts up to 69km/hr #Toronto YYZ. Watch out for falling tree branches AND leaves 🍁🍂 Wind will di…
Latest Weather
Read more