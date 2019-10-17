Loading articles...

Health Care is a major election issue. But what’s on the table?

Cape Town, South Africa, nurse with elderly patient at home

In today’s Big Story podcast, when you ask a Canadian what they like or don’t like about their health care, they are full of opinions. And obviously, there are few areas of policy that impact our lives more. But what role does health care policy play in federal elections, and in this one in particular?

The big, bold idea on the table this election is Pharmacare—and that could be a game changer. But beyond that possibility, and all the usual promises about money for the provinces, what are the leaders promising Canadians that will immediately shape how they interact with Canada’s health care system? What do they plan to do about our aging population? About homelessness? About the opioid crisis? And how much control does Ottawa have over, for example, how long you have to wait for an MRI?

GUEST: Andre Picard, health reporter, The Globe and Mail

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:50 AM
Good Morning! Your major routes are moving well this morning. Just a bit of construction - EB 401 express closure a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: As of 5:30am (Oct 17) wind gusts are up to 52km/hr at #Toronto YYZ and gusts up to 67km/hr downtown and as @CityNatasha…
Latest Weather
Read more