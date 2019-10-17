Health Care is a major election issue. But what’s on the table?

In today’s Big Story podcast, when you ask a Canadian what they like or don’t like about their health care, they are full of opinions. And obviously, there are few areas of policy that impact our lives more. But what role does health care policy play in federal elections, and in this one in particular?

The big, bold idea on the table this election is Pharmacare—and that could be a game changer. But beyond that possibility, and all the usual promises about money for the provinces, what are the leaders promising Canadians that will immediately shape how they interact with Canada’s health care system? What do they plan to do about our aging population? About homelessness? About the opioid crisis? And how much control does Ottawa have over, for example, how long you have to wait for an MRI?

GUEST: Andre Picard, health reporter, The Globe and Mail

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.