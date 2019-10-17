Loading articles...

Hamilton police seek suspect in string of alleged hate graffiti incidents

A person is seen spray painting graffiti on to a wall.

Police in Hamilton say they’re looking for a suspect after a string of what they describe as hate-motivated incidents in the city.

Police say there have been four alleged instances of “hate bias graffiti” in the same neighbourhood between Oct. 13 and 15.

They’re not providing many details about the contents of the graffiti, but say it is “racial” in nature.

Police say they’ve identified a suspect in the case, but have not released his name.

They say the man is also wanted in an unrelated mischief investigation that is not believed to be hate-motivated.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. the 427 - pylon removed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 PM
The gusty NW winds today are as a result of being on the backside of an intense low pressure system affecting the e…
Latest Weather
Read more