Gun battle in streets of western Mexico capital

MEXICO CITY — An extended gun battle with high-calibre weapons has broken out in the streets of Mexico’s Sinaloa state capital.

Local news outlet Riodoce reported Thursday that heavily armed civilians in trucks were firing in downtown Culiacan. Some were shooting what appeared to be .50-calibre sniper rifles and truck-mounted machine-guns.

Riodoce reported that there was a heavy deployment of Mexican security forces and gunmen had blocked entrances to the city with burning vehicles.

Sinaloa is home to the cartel by the same name, which was led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Sinaloa’s soccer club Dorados announced that they had cancelled its game Thursday due to security concerns.

Representatives of Mexico’s security forces did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press