Greece: 12 detained in Turkey protest
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 6:29 am EDT
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in northern Greece have detained 12 people who evaded security and staged a protest against Turkey’s attacks in Syria at the birthplace of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey.
The protesters entered the grounds of the Ataturk Museum in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Thursday and unfurled a banner before being detained by guards and police. The museum grounds are shared by the Turkish consulate. A Greek anarchist group claimed responsibility for the incident and posted a video of the protest online.
A peaceful protest was also held in Athens.
Turkey launched a military offensive in Syria last week to attack Kurdish militants allied to the United States and create a corridor to resettle Syrian refugees. But the attacks have been strongly condemned by Ankara’s western allies.
The Associated Press
