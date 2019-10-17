Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds: Retailer broke law by selling rifle in Texas attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 11:53 am EDT
SAN ANTONIO — Federal prosecutors say a sporting goods retailer violated the law by selling an AR-15-style rifle and large capacity magazine to a man who used them to kill more than two dozen worshippers at a Texas church.
The Department of Justice said Tuesday in a San Antonio court fling that Devin Kelley presented a Colorado driver’s license at an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Texas to buy the rifle and ammunition.
Prosecutors say federal law requires Academy to comply with Colorado statutes that would have prohibited the sale.
Academy declined comment Thursday.
Prosecutors want to add Academy as a responsible third party in an ongoing lawsuit .
Kelley fired at least 450 rounds in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in November 2017. Authorities say he shot himself to death.
The Associated Press
