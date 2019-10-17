Loading articles...

Ex-soccer star Gascoigne cleared of sexual assault on woman

Former soccer player Paul Gascoigne leaves court, after giving evidence on the 2nd day of his trial at court on charges of alleged sexual assault on a train, in Middlesbrough, England, Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019. The former player was arrested for allegedly kissing a woman in August 2018 on a train between York and Newcastle. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Former England soccer star Paul Gascoigne has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a train after he kissed her on the lips.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court cleared the former Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder of that offence, plus a less serious alternative charge of assault by beating which they were told to consider by the judge.

The 52-year-old Gascoigne said he had no sexual intention when he planted a sloppy kiss on the stranger, who he said had been abused by another passenger.

The case related to a train journey in between York and Newcastle in northern England in August 2018.

The Associated Press

