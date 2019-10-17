Loading articles...

Escaped Alaska goat caught after 2 days with public help

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An escaped Alaska goat that eluded authorities for nearly two days has been caught after a hunt involving requests for public assistance and reported sightings shared on social media.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the goat was in the custody of Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control Tuesday night.

The male goat was reported missing from its herd Monday morning.

The state Department of Public Safety says two troopers transported the animal after the goat was caught by members of the public near a road “jumping into traffic and causing some concerns.”

The goat was named Curry by Facebook users who shared requests for information and updates more than 500 times.

Officials say the owner may be willing to pardon the goat and find it a new home.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: Collision involving a cruiser and another vehicle 9:48pm Airport Rd and Queen St E #Brampton Intersection closed Officer t…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:50 PM
Hold on to your hats for a gusty Thursday upwards of 60-80 km/h #onwx #onstorm #securegarbagebins
Latest Weather
Read more