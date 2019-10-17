Loading articles...

Cuban official says revered ballerina Alicia Alonso has died

HAVANA — An official of the National Ballet of Cuba says the revered ballerina and choreographer Alicia Alonso has died at age 98. Miguel Cabrera says Alonso died Thursday at a hospital in Havana.

As founder of the National Ballet of Cuba, Alonso personified the island’s arts program under Fidel Castro’s communist rule and she kept vise-like control over the troupe past her 90th birthday despite being nearly blind for decades.

In New York in the 1940s and ’50s, Alonso was one of the earliest members of the company that became the American Ballet Theatre, helping it develop into one of the more important U.S. ballet troupes. She was recognized the world over for the stylized beauty of her choreography and named prima ballerina assoluta, the rarely bestowed highest honour in dance.

The Associated Press

