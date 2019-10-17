Loading articles...

Colorado pot grower loses 20K plants due to early snow

DENVER — A Colorado marijuana grower has lost about 20,000 plants worth millions of dollars because of an early winter storm and says the impact is expected affect the state’s legal pot supply.

The Marijuana Business Daily reported Wednesday that Pueblo-based Los Sueños Farms lost the plants because of subfreezing temperatures and several inches of snow earlier this month.

Company employees say retailers and processors could face higher wholesale cannabis prices.

But extractors are expected to benefit by gaining access to additional plant material to manufacture goods such as infused marijuana products, edibles and concentrates.

Employees say they tried to salvage the marijuana by covering the plants with blankets and using hot water to keep their roots warm.

Los Sueños owns dozens of acres that it uses for outdoor production.

___

Information from: Marijuana Business Daily, http://www.mjbizdaily.com

The Associated Press

