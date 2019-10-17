Loading articles...

China's quarterly economy growth sinks to 6%, a 26-year low

BEIJING — China’s economic growth slowed to 6% over a year ago in the latest quarter, its lowest level in at least 26 years, amid a tariff war with Washington and weakening domestic consumer demand.

The figure reported Friday was down from the previous quarter’s 6.2%.

Chinese trade has suffered from U.S. tariff hikes in a fight over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology plans. But the biggest impact on growth appears to come from weakening domestic activity including factory output, investment and consumer spending.

The latest figure was the lowest quarterly growth since China began reporting such data in 1993.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Leslie in collectors - 3 left lanes blocked for construction. Collectors very slow from Leslie to the DVP. Express moving well.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:48 PM
Winds still gusting to 50 km/hr at @TorontoPearson
Latest Weather
Read more