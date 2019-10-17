Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China appeals to Washington for quick end to trade war
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 5:12 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 17, 2019 at 5:45 am EDT
FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The Democratic impeachment inquiry may give Trump extra motivation to end his trade war with China, claim credit for a policy victory and divert a little attention from a congressional investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. But the partisan wrangling will complicate Trump's ambitious trade agenda overall, including his push to win congressional approval for a revamped North American trade agreement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
China’s government has appealed to Washington to negotiate a quick end to their tariff war but gave no indication what additional steps Beijing might want to see before it carries out what President Donald Trump says is a promise to buy up to $50 billion of American farm goods.
A Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday achieving “phased results” would restore business confidence and help to stabilize the global economy.
Trump agreed Friday to delay a planned tariff hike and said Beijing would buy American exports. But the two sides have yet to put the deal on paper.
Gao gave no indication whether Beijing wanted additional negotiations or the lifting of punitive tariffs already in place before it starts purchases.