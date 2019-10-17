3 Chilean men facing charges in 25 break-ins across GTA: York police

Three Chilean men in their 30s are facing over 60 charges in connection with the break-ins of more than 25 homes in the GTA.

The York Regional Police investigation, which began in July, was conducted in partnership with Peel, Halton and Toronto police services, as well as the OPP and the Canada Border Service Agency.

During the investigation, officers searched the home and vehicle of one of the suspects and seized several handbags and jewelry, and also found “evidence linking the accused to the break and enters,” police said.

Camilo Andres Arevelo Acevedo, 33, Roberto Lara Garcia, 31, and Pedro Jesus Herrera Riquelme, 35, were arrested in September.

Police said some of the owners of the recovered stolen property have not yet been identified. If you think you may have been a victim, photos of some of the stolen property can be found here.