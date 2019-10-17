Loading articles...

Chicago top cop orders probe after being found lying in car

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he has asked the department to conduct an internal investigation on himself after he was found lying down in a car.

A passerby found Johnson early Thursday and called 911. Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers checked on Johnson’s well-being and didn’t observe any signs of impairment. Johnson drove himself home.

Guglielmi says Johnson requested the investigation because he believes officers and the superintendent “ought to be held to the highest standard.”

The 59-year-old Johnson underwent kidney transplant surgery in August 2017. His son Daniel was the donor.

Guglielmi said Johnson visited a doctor earlier this week regarding a medication change. He said the superintendent on Wednesday expressed concerns about feeling exhausted.

The Associated Press

