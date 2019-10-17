Loading articles...

Chicago teachers say pay bump can't fix deeper problems

Chicago teachers undertaking a massive strike Thursday have so far rejected offers that would increase their pay.

Illinois law allows the district and the union to negotiate on other issues, but educators can only strike over a few points including pay and benefits. That has kept teachers’ earnings at the centre of contract talks in the country’s third-largest school district.

District officials argue that the city’s teachers are among the highest paid in the nation and will continue to be with an offered 16% cost-of-living raise over the next five years.

Union officials say those claims are misleading. The union has proposed a 5% annual raise for the next three years and argue that teachers’ last contract didn’t keep pace with inflation in the city.

Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:46 AM
EB 403 east of Erin Mills, right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Winston Churchill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
As of 10am Oct 17, gusts up to 69km/hr #Toronto YYZ. Watch out for falling tree branches AND leaves 🍁🍂 Wind will di…
Latest Weather
Read more