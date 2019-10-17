Loading articles...

BHP sets 2021 timeline for Saskatchewan potash mine investment decision

Pieces of potash are shown at a surplus pile in Esterhazy, Sask. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Australian mining giant BHP Group Ltd. says it hopes to make a final investment decision on a massive potash project in Saskatchewan in early 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

SASKATOON — Australian mining giant BHP Group Ltd. says it hopes to make a final investment decision on a massive potash project in Saskatchewan in early 2021.

In its latest quarterly report, the company says its board of directors will be asked to decide the fate of the long-delayed Jansen project about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon in February 2021.

Prices for potash, a light coloured mineral used as a crop fertilizer, have plunged due to a global oversupply, leading to layoffs and mine production interruptions in Canada.

Last month, Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd. announced eight-week inventory shutdowns at three of its potash mines in Saskatchewan, potentially affecting up to 700 workers.

BHP says it has approved spending $190 million on engineering and $264 million to further de-risk the Jansen project in advance of its decision.

It has invested about $3.5 billion on the first phase of the project, including sinking two shafts, and says it is about 84 per cent complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NTR)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
There is a vehicle fire at Don Mills and O'Connor. WB O'Connor is jammed from west of Woodbine. SB Don Mills is slo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:19 AM
As of 10am Oct 17, gusts up to 69km/hr #Toronto YYZ. Watch out for falling tree branches AND leaves 🍁🍂 Wind will di…
Latest Weather
Read more