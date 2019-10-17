Loading articles...

Bail hearing in RCMP secrets case begins, expected to last two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A bail hearing is underway for Cameron Jay Ortis, a senior RCMP official accused of breaching official-secrets law. Ortis, 47, faces charges of violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA — A bail hearing is underway for Cameron Jay Ortis, a senior RCMP official accused of breaching official-secrets law.

Ortis, 47, faces charges of violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group. 

He faces a total of seven counts against under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

Unlike the case for many criminal offences, Ortis has the burden of demonstrating why he should be freed on bail while he awaits trial on the secrets-law charges.

Evidence at the bail hearing is subject to a publication ban.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations against Ortis are extremely unsettling, given that he had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press

