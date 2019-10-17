Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Apple economy latest casualty in strife-torn Kashmir
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 17, 2019 1:47 am EDT
In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, photo, a Kashmiri farmer plucks apples inside his orchard in Wuyan, south of Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir. The apple trade, worth $1.6 billion in exports in 2017, accounts for nearly a fifth of Kashmir’s economy and provides livelihoods for 3.3 million. This year, less than 10% of the harvested apples had left the region by Oct. 6. Losses are mounting as insurgent groups pressure pickers, traders and drivers to shun the industry to protest an Indian government crackdown. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
SHOPIAN, India — Kashmir’s apple orchards, a backbone of the economy that supports nearly half the people living there, are deserted, crops rotting on the trees at a time when they should be bustling with harvesters.
Losses are mounting as insurgent groups pressure pickers, traders and drivers to shun the industry to protest an Indian government crackdown.
In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a strict crackdown.
More than two months later, the region remains under a communications blockade.
Apple growers were expecting a bumper crop this year. Now, they say, losses are in the millions of dollars and the business might suffer its worst year since the beginning of the insurgency that has resulted in almost 70,000 deaths.