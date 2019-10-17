Loading articles...

4 students suspected in vandalism at Anchorage middle school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice is considering charges against four juveniles suspected of vandalism at an Anchorage middle school.

Anchorage police say the four on Monday damaged a portable classroom at Begich Middle School.

The vandals broke lights, put holes in walls, burned a desk and sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the room.

Police identified four suspects. Two are student at Bartlett High School, one is a student at Clark Middle School and the fourth is from Whaley School.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press

