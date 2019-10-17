Loading articles...

2 employees injured in Cargill plant explosion in Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. — Two employees are being treated for burns after an explosion at a Cargill plant in southwest Kansas.

Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan says the explosion occurred early Thursday in a stand-alone building away from the agribusiness giant’s main plant in Dodge City.

The two employees were the only people in the building. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Sullivan said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The plant stopped production for the day Thursday while the explosion is investigated. Sullivan said Cargill expected the plant to resume operations soon and said it will meet its commitments to customers.

Sullivan said the Dodge City protein facility employs 2,700 people.

The Associated Press

