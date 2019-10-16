Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK's William, Kate visit Pakistan's climate-change hit north
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 2:19 am EDT
Britain's Prince William, center, and his wife Kate meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The royal couple kicked off a five-day tour of Pakistan on Tuesday amid much fanfare and tight security. (AP Photo/Muhammed Ahmed)
ISLAMABAD — Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate are travelling to Pakistan’s scenic northern mountains and glaciers, drawing attention to the challenges of climate change in the South Asian nation.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew to the city of Chitral Wednesday morning.
According to Britain’s Press Association, Prince William made a speech at a cultural event in the capital of Islamabad the previous day, saying he will visit Chitral to see some of the impacts of climate change — including a melting glacier — as well as meet with local communities faced with the impact of a damaged environment.
Pakistan’s northern areas have witnessed flash floods in recent years, causing damages and casualties.
The royal couple arrived in Pakistan on Monday and their visit ends on Friday.