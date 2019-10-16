Loading articles...

UK's William, Kate visit Pakistan's climate-change hit north

Britain's Prince William, center, and his wife Kate meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The royal couple kicked off a five-day tour of Pakistan on Tuesday amid much fanfare and tight security. (AP Photo/Muhammed Ahmed)

ISLAMABAD — Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate are travelling to Pakistan’s scenic northern mountains and glaciers, drawing attention to the challenges of climate change in the South Asian nation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew to the city of Chitral Wednesday morning.

According to Britain’s Press Association, Prince William made a speech at a cultural event in the capital of Islamabad the previous day, saying he will visit Chitral to see some of the impacts of climate change — including a melting glacier — as well as meet with local communities faced with the impact of a damaged environment.

Pakistan’s northern areas have witnessed flash floods in recent years, causing damages and casualties.

The royal couple arrived in Pakistan on Monday and their visit ends on Friday.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:40 PM
UPDATE: All collector lanes on the WB 401 now closed from the Allen to Weston for planned construction and the coll…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:34 PM
Leave extra time for the Wednesday morning commute...it's gonna rain. Gusty winds will make it feel cooler over the…
Latest Weather
Read more