Loading articles...

Trump plans to nominate Kindred for Alaska judgeship

JUNEAU, Alaska — President Donald Trump intends to nominate Joshua Kindred to a federal judgeship in Alaska.

The White House made the announcement Wednesday.

According to Kindred’s bio, he is the regional solicitor for the U.S. Interior Department in Alaska.

He has previously worked as environmental counsel for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association and an assistant district attorney for the state.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 ramp to SB 427 - two left lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Hold on to your hats for a gusty Thursday upwards of 60-80 km/h #onwx #onstorm #securegarbagebins
Latest Weather
Read more