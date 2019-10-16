Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Seward Highway snowplow plan raises lawmaker concerns
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 11:40 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Kenai Peninsula legislators are expressing concern about a state plan to reduce snow plow service on the Seward Highway.
KTUU-television reports the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public has announced it won’t plow a significant stretch of the road from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The department also will cut the number of snowplows available for daytime plowing.
Republican state Sen. Pete Micciche (mih-CHIK-ee) of Soldotna says heavy overnight snowfall can create serious safety issues.
He and two other lawmakers in a letter to the department say heavy snowfall could delay essential freight.
Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the department has no choice after losing $750,000 in motor fuel tax funding.
She says the highway may have to be closed at times to maintain public safety.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
The Associated Press
