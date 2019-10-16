Loading articles...

Rights group gathers in Brazil due to Bolsonaro's policies

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, front, with Justice Minister Sergio Moro standing behind him attend a Brazilian flag ceremomy at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct.15, 2019. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — The executive director of Human Rights Watch says Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is straining against democratic checks and balances, but has so far been restrained by Congress and the courts.

Kenneth Roth told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the board of the non-profit group is meeting in Brazil for the first time in its 41-year history due to concerns about the far-right administration.

Roth accused Bolsonaro of giving a green light to illegal police killings, undermining anti-torture initiatives and blocking the prosecution of groups that caused fires in the Amazon this year.

Bolsonaro’s four-year term began on Jan. 1.

Brazil’s government has not responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

