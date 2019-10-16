Loading articles...

Republican lawmakers unmuzzled in rebuking Trump on Syria

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of northern Syria has unmuzzled GOP lawmakers in a manner seldom seen since Trump entered the White House.

Republicans in Congress are repudiating Trump’s decision, using terms like a “dark day,” a “betrayal” and “really delusional.”

The House voted by an overwhelming 354-60 to voice its opposition to Trump’s troop pullback. Republicans voted 129-60 for the nonbinding measure.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber’s two other top GOP leaders joined in lawmakers’ lopsided slap at Trump’s decision.

Alan Fram, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Mavis.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:50 PM
Hold on to your hats for a gusty Thursday upwards of 60-80 km/h #onwx #onstorm #securegarbagebins
Latest Weather
Read more