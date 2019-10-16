Quebec provincial police make four arrests in Mob-linked killings

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested four people in connection with four killings allegedly linked to Italian organized crime.

Police say three men and a woman face charges in the 2016 slayings of brothers Vincenzo Falduto and Giuseppe Falduto, as well as the deaths of Rocco Sollecito and Lorenzo Giordano.

The four arrested are Jonathan Massari, Dominico Scarfo, Guy Dion and Marie-Josee Viau.

Provincial police say the man at the head of the alleged criminal cell — Salvatore Scoppa — was killed in a brazen attack inside a crowded hotel in Laval, Que., in May.

Police believe Scoppa’s killing was in response to the four 2016 slayings.

The probe into those deaths, dubbed “Premediter” (premeditated), began in January and culminated with Wednesday’s arrests.

Authorities also seized 19 long guns, six handguns and three automatic weapons, as well as silencers, munitions and detonators.

They also seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the killing of Sollecito.

