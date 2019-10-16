Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Premier Ford to make announcement in Kenora, Ont.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2019 5:34 am EDT
KENORA, Ont. – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement related to infrastructure today in Kenora, Ont.
Ford is set to speak at a local electrical firm this afternoon alongside Greg Rickford, the minister of energy and northern development and mines.
The premier has been laying low for weeks, making himself available to answer journalists’ questions just once since the federal election campaign began in mid-September.
The provincial legislature was initially meant to return from its summer break early last month but Ford extended the break until after the Oct. 21 vote.
His name has nonetheless come up frequently throughout the campaign, with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau trying to paint Ford and federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as cut from the same cloth.
Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority last year, has seen his popularity plummet since then, with recent polling showing his approval ratings in the 20s and 30s.
